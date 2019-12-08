Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Packs On The PDA With Hubby Johnny Dex Barbara In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor took to her Instagram page on Sunday morning and shared a romantic picture of herself, one where she could be seen packing on the PDA with her husband, Johnny Dex.

In the snap, the two love birds — who tied the knot in a beautiful beachside wedding in St. Barths last month — could be seen locking lips while standing at a beach.

Devon rocked a printed blue bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing figure, particularly her taut stomach and her long, lean legs. She wore her slightly damp hair down, accessorized with stud earrings and black sunglasses. Since it was a long-shot image, it could not be seen whether the model wore any makeup or other jewelry items.

As for Johnny, he looked handsome in a pair of printed shorts while he showed off his well-toned arms as he pulled the love of his life close to him and planted a kiss on her lips. Johnny accessorized with a silver watch.

The snap was captured at a beautiful beach, under the clear blue sky which gave a more romantic feel and touch to the photograph. The stunner, however, did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the exact location or the name of the beach could not be known.

In the caption, Devon gushed over her husband — who she married after being with him in a long-term relationship — and lovingly wrote: “All I want for Christmas is you, you [and] you.”

Within eight hours of going live, the lovely picture racked up more than 24,000 likes and several comments in which fans not only praised the model for her hot figure but they also wished the couple a happy and long-lasting marriage.

“[This is the] longest honeymoon in the history of honeymoons,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“All I want for Christmas is a love like this,” another fan remarked on the couple’s lovey-dovey photo.

“Devon Windsor, all I want for Christmas is your gallery of stunning Instagram photos,” a third fan wrote to express his wish.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan opined that Devon and Johnny make a unique couple.

“So romantic and so unique.”

Other fans and followers used words and phrases like “couple goals,” “best couple ever,” and “so cute,” to let Devon and Johnny know how much they adore them.

The remaining ones opted for a millennial way and posted heart and kiss emoji to express their admiration for the couple instead of writing long sentences.

The picture was also liked by many of Devon’s fellow models and celebs. These included Nadine Leopold and Anouk van Kleef, among others.