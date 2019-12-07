Tammy Hembrow Rocks Black Partially See-Through Lingerie In New Instagram Photos

Tammy Hembrow showed off her toned physique in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Australian social media star rocked a little black slip that featured mesh see-through panels on the sides. In the first of the two mirror selfies, Tammy showed off the front of her outfit which allowed the viewer to notice some of its details, like the lace trim on the bra cups. In the second photo, she’s turned to one side, a pose that flaunted one of the sheer panels.

In both photos, Tammy’s blond tresses are in a high half-ponytail and her hair fell past her shoulders. She opted to accessorize with delicate earrings and jeweled rings that could be seen on the middle finger of both hands.

In the caption, Tammy revealed that her alluring ensemble was from Fashion Nova. However, she did not share the name of the design with her 10.2 million Instagram followers.

As of this writing, the post has been liked more than 250,000 times and over 950 Instagram users have commented on it. Tammy’s fans showered her with glowing praise in the comments section.

“Wow, so beautiful baby,” a fan wrote. “You’re an angel from the heaven.”

“Incredible how I’ve been finding myself stuck on your gram,” another admirer added.

One infatuated commenter seemed to have envisioned a future family with the Aussie fitness and beauty influencer.

“Baby don’t seduce me please, we would have the best children,” they wrote.

Another fan shared a more personal message with Tammy.

“Tammy you’re an incredible soul,” they wrote before adding a red heart emoji to the comment. “You’ve helped me soooo much. Still have the email you sent me saved all these years later”

Many of the other comments featured collections of emoji meant to express enthusiastic approval for Tammy’s physical beauty.

Loading...

Tammy is no stranger to posting Instagram photos of herself that show off her enviable figure. In a previous two-photo Instagram update she’s pictured rocking a black two-piece ensemble that consisted of a black bralette and a high-waisted maxi skirt. The skirt featured two almost waist-high slits which showcased a huge swath of her thigh when she turned to the side in the second photo. Like the most recent photo on her page, the outfit is from Fashion Nova.

The post has so far been liked by close to 500,000 people and close to 2,500 people had commented on it.