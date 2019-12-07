Ana Cheri Bares Booty In Barely-There Lingerie On Instagram

Ana Cheri shared a sizzling new Instagram video today. It showed her wearing a barely-there nude lingerie set, which left her booty on full display. The bottoms were made up of straps, which a piece hugging the her derriere at a diagonal while the rest decorated her lower back. She wore a bra with sparkling accents and an x-shaped back, along with a matching garter belt accent that rested high on her waist. She didn’t clip stocking to them, however, opting to leave the straps hanging by her curves. The stunner wore her hair up in a high ponytail.

The update seemed to focus on her back and booty, although fans got a glimpse of her look from the front for a moment. The video began with Ana facing her back to the camera, as she faced floor-to-ceiling windows covered in sheer curtains. She was seen grabbing both panels and thrusting them open, revealing the scenery. The window had a low, black wrought-iron fence. A building could be seen on the other side of the street, which had arched windows at the top. It appeared to be a cloudy day.

Ana glanced over at the camera while popping her right knee into the air. She was seen smiling widely as she moved seductively, before ending the clip.

Fans gushed about the model’s good looks in the comments section.

“So dramatic w/ the curtains, I love it!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“What a view & I’m definitely talking about that [peach]. Can’t wait till May,” wrote a fan.

“Video looked great, would’ve looked better in Slo-mo,” noted an admirer.

“Definitely would love to taste and taste your cooking! I would also love to cook you some food so you can taste some of my cooking too,” expressed a fourth Instagram user, referring to the captions.

Loading...

The photo was geotagged in Paris, France. It seems that she is loving the area, since she’s already planned a future trip five months from now.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update yesterday that was all about lingerie. Except this time, she sported a lace teddy. It was lacy and sheer, and she tugged at the front of it. This meant that her chest was fairly exposed in the shot, as she smiled with her lips closed. Ana wore her hair down in a side part, with the curls cascading down the front of her right shoulder. Beside her was a decorative bird cage.