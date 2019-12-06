Canadian Model Laurence Bedard Flaunts Perfect Model Body In Black Lace Lingerie

Canadian model Laurence Bédard, popular on Instagram for her tattooed body and punk rock-inspired look, took to her page on Friday and treated her 2.3 million fans to a hot lingerie snap.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a set of lace lingerie, that included a barely-there G-string that she teamed with a garter belt. The model opted for a black lace bra that featured a low-cut neckline, one which allowed Laurence to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

That’s not all, but the stunner also flaunted her taut stomach and thighs as she lied sideways on a brown sofa to strike a pose.

In terms of her makeup, she opted for a shimmery nude shade of lipstick that accentuated the model’s plump lips. The application also included a tinge of pink blush, defined eyebrows, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and lots of mascara. She finished her look with some black nail polish, neatly applied to her manicured nails.

Laurence wore her highlighted tresses down and decided to ditch accessories so as not to take the attention away from the risqué ensemble.

Knowing that a picture is worth a thousand words, the hottie decided not to write a caption for the picture. She, however, tagged Donat Photography in her post to give photo credits. The model also refrained from using a geotag with the picture, therefore, the location of the snap could not be figured out either.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 58,000 likes and over 560 comments where fans and followers praised the hot model for her incredible figure and showered her with numerous compliments. While some of the comments were subtly flirtatious, other fans showed no qualms about expressing their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

“Lord have mercy! This is just too sexy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Always so beautiful. Happy Friday to you,” another one chimed in.

“My goodness! You’re always such an incredible sight! Just wish you were on my couch!!!!” a third fan expressed his wishful thinking.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan remarked on the model’s hot figure and sexy look.

“So, so hot!! You are the sexiest woman in history.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “wifey type,” “amazing body,” and “pure perfection,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Laurence’s fellow models and influencers. These included Ana Lorde and Marta Mielczarska, among many others.