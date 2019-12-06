Serena Williams Flaunts Her Physique In A Bikini On A Yacht

Tennis superstar Serena Williams tantalized her 11.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update in which she lived it up on a yacht in a bikini.

Serena stood on a strip of pale wood on what appeared to be a large yacht cruising through incredibly blue water. She didn’t include a geotag to tell followers exactly where she was, but the expanse of water seemed to stretch on for miles.

The curvaceous bombshell wore a printed bikini that showcased her muscular physique. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek ponytail and rocked an ombre look that featured her natural dark shade at the crown and platinum blond locks at the end. Her hair was textured and her ponytail stretched to her waist, although she flipped it around in the air for the picture.

Serena had bare feet and no accessories beyond her sunglasses. Her arms were raised in the air as she enjoyed the vibe on the boat. For the second snap in the series, she faced away from the camera, taking in the beauty of the view in front of her. While her long ponytail obscured some of her physique, the bikini bottoms she wore were a thong style that left most of her muscular derrière on display.

The shore was visible in the distance with green trees dotting it, but the body of water stretching out in front of her was considerable. She paired the pictures with a sassy caption and her followers couldn’t get enough.

The post received over 89,200 likes within just 38 minutes, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. Serena’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling pictures.

“Body goals,” one fan said, loving her muscular physique.

“Beautiful. Representation is EVERYHING!” another fan commented.

A third follower called Serena an “absolute queen,” and followed up the comment with a crown emoji.

“My inspiration since I was 3,” commented a fourth user.

While the tennis superstar often shares pictures of herself in sizzling outfits to advertise her clothing brand, she also shares more intimate family moments with her eager Instagram followers. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Serena shared a picture of herself with her daughter Olympia as they snuggled under a Moana blanket. Her daughter was sleeping while Serena was getting a bit of work done in the adorable shot. The tennis star also sometimes shares sweet snaps with her husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.