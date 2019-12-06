Yanet Garcia Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Velvet Top & Leather Skirt

Mexican weather girl Yanet Garcia looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram update, which showed her wearing a plush velvet shirt with a leather skirt.

The beauty opted for no distractions in the snap as she was standing against a plain white wall. The photo captured her from just below the waist up, giving her followers a nice look at pretty face.

Yanet’s long-sleeve blouse looked soft and comfortable, as it appeared to be made of a ribbed, navy blue velvet fabric. The dark color, along with the puffy sleeves, gave the garment a glam vibe. It featured a plunging neckline that showed just a hint of her cleavage.

The stunner wore the top tucked into a black leather skirt that featured a matching belt with a silver buckle. The high-rise number showed off her slender waistline.

Yanet wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves over her shoulders. Her makeup looked flawless and included sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. Her only accessory was a pair of black tassel earrings, which gave the outfit a chic look.

She posed with one arm at her waist and one hand near her chin. She had a serious look on her face as she looked at something off in the distance.

In the post’s caption, Yanet wrote an encouraging message.

The beauty’s 12.2 million followers were thrilled with her outfit.

“The more i see @iamyanetgarcia more fall in love with her,” quipped one follower.

“OMG I love this top so much, you are absolutely stunning!!! Everything about this photo is beautiful!!!” wrote a second admirer.

“Next level! Love seeing the progression! Love, respect, and admiration,” a third fan said.

“Yanet you are so gorgeous I love you,” commented a fourth follower.

Yanet has a knack for looking gorgeous in just about everything she wears. It doesn’t matter if she covers herself up with long sleeves or wears something risqué that shows a lot of skin, she knows how to work the camera. She recently gave her followers something to get excited about when she shared a close-up, racy photo of her backside in a pink thong.

The bombshell also likes to wear sexy outfits when she is delivering the weather forecast. Last month, she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and a black blazer while flaunting her figure on the set of Hoy.