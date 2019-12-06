Kristin Cavallari Stuns In A Tight White Dress Next To Husband Jay Cutler

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari treated her 3.7 million Instagram followers to a sweet shot of herself and husband Jay Cutler on the red carpet for the NASCAR Cup Series Awards. The event was held in Nashville, Tennessee, and the two got all dolled up for the occasion.

Kristin, who most fans know from her time on Laguna Beach and The Hills, rocked a form-fitting white dress that showed off her toned physique. The look had a closed neckline that kept her cleavage covered up, and the length went to just above her knees. Though the blond bombshell frequently rocks mini dresses that flaunt inches of her toned thighs, this look was relatively restrained. The dress featured long sleeves and was crafted from what appeared to be a satin material. It clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her incredible body.

Kristin kept the look simple, adding a pair of black sandals with scalloped details on the straps, and some statement earrings. Her blond locks were down in a casual curled style and she rocked a smoky eye and nude lips.

Jay, who stood beside her on the red carpet, went classic in a black suit with a crisp white shirt underneath. His hair was perfectly coiffed, and he added a bit of flair to his look by wearing black loafers rather than traditional lace-up dress shoes. The duo posed together and smiled for the camera, and Kristin accompanied the photo with a sassy caption.

The blond beauty’s followers loved the shot, and it received over 57,000 likes within just one hour. Wrestling star and fellow reality star Brie Bella liked the photo as well.

Many of Kristin’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, and on the couple.

“As if I didn’t respect you enough before……. then you go and caption your photo that lol,” one follower commented, loving Kristin’s wit and attitude.

“Perfect, both of you, together,” another fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

“Y’all are absolutely beautiful,” another fan added, channelling a Southern vibe.

Yet another fan decided to leave a comment that incorporated the Nascar theme, and said “you two make my heart go VROOM VROOM.”

While Kristin shares plenty of red carpet pictures in which she rocks glamorous cocktail gowns, she’s also not afraid to flaunt her physique in skimpier pieces from time to time. Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap taken on vacation that had her followers drooling. In the picture, she had her blond hair pulled back in a ponytail, and she wore a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.