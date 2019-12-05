‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Wears A Tiny Plaid Miniskirt & Pigtail Braids

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac dropped jaws with her latest Instagram post, in which she posed on the links while wearing the tiniest of miniskirts. Sizzling pictures like this are the reason that the blond bombshell has been able to develop a huge fandom of over 2 million followers on the popular social media site.

In the shot, Paige wore the tiniest of plaid miniskirts. The hue of the skirt was something like a dark gunmetal, accented with an orange plaid overlay. The skirt was so short that it stopped at the top of her thighs, revealing a fair bit of skin. It was also high-waisted, cinching in at her midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Paige paired the skirt with a burnt orange knit top. The shade matched the plaid stripes in the skirt and was the perfect color for late autumnal vibes. The top was also incredibly tight, hugging the curves of her bust in a tantalizing manner. The top was sleeveless as well — a detail that was not only practical for the golfing beauty, but also allowed her to flaunt her toned arms.

The top boasted a trendy halter neck with a mock turtleneck accent, again adding to the seasonal aesthetic.

The stunner favored a makeup palette that complemented her attire, adding a warm blush and a pumpkin spice lip color. She added the lightest swipe of mascara to complete her look.

Paige styled her blond locks into two braided pigtails, and a few loose tendrils of hair framed her face.

The blond beauty posed looking straight into the camera with a cheeky smile, right hand holding a golf club while her left rested on her upper thigh. She crossed one leg slightly in front of the other. Behind her was a beautiful view of a golf course, with brownish purple mountains in the distance.

In under 24 hours, the picture has racked up over 147,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments.

“You are beautiful beyond words,” one awestruck fan raved, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Jesus, help me,” joked another alongside a wide-eyed emoji face.

“Thank you for your hotness,” wrote a third, punctuating their remarks a green heart. “You have a cracking swing.”

“I love you,” proclaimed a fourth.

Though Paige sported a skirt for this round of golf, she is pictured most often in her trusty yoga pants. For example, she recently stunned in a gray pair of yoga pants, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.