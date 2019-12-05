Simone Biles Shows Off Sculpted Booty In Skimpy Bikini In ‘Rumpshaking Contest’

Simone Biles‘ most recent social media share is earning her a ton of attention from fans — and rightfully so. As those who follow the Olympian on Instagram know, Biles shares plenty of photos from the sport that made her famous. However, she also regularly gives glimpses into her personal life, which is exactly what she did earlier today.

Over the past few days, Biles has been posting photos from a tropical getaway. In the most recent share, the stunner struck a sexy pose on the beach with her sister. In the gorgeous shot, the two women held hands and faced their backsides toward the camera while clad in skimpy bikinis. Biles rocked a sparkly blue bikini that left little to the imagination, showing off her insanely toned booty.

The beauty wore her long, dark locks down and curled, accessorizing with a large pair of sunglasses. Next to her stood her sister, who looked amazing in a light pink bikini that also showed off her fit figure.

The sisters each had a tissue box taped to their suits, and there was mention of a “rumpshaking” contest.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the famous gymnast a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 145,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over Biles’ killer figure while countless others told her to enjoy her vacation. A few more fans chimed in on the photo, asking her to explain the “rumpshaking” game in more detail.

“You look like twins. The most beautiful twins in the entire world,” one follower gushed.

“You have been my idol ever since I was little I looked up to you and still do even though I don’t do gymnastics anymore I still look up to you and dream of being you one day keep doing what your doing you are amazing and it will mean the world if you reply back tysm for everything,” another fan wrote.

“You girls are hot!” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another NSFW shot, this time as she cozied up to her boyfriend. In the photo, the Olympian rocked a thong bikini as she smooched her man. That photo garnered over 270,000 likes.