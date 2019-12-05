Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Famous Booty In A Yellow Bikini On Instagram

American model Alexa Dellanos recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the blond bombshell was featured rocking a lemon-yellow bikini, one that perfectly accentuated her figure. To spice things up, the model turned her back toward the camera, a move that allowed her to put her famous booty on full display.

To show her face, the model turned her head toward the camera and looked straight into it, pulling off a very seductive look.

The stunner wore her blond tresses into soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her back and waist. To ramp up the glamour, she went with a full face of makeup. However, the model chose subtle colors so as not to overdo her look. The application included a glossy nude shade of lipstick, a light pink eyeshadow and a tinge of pink blusher that made the model’s cheekbones more prominent. Alexa finished her makeup with defined eyebrows, eye liner and lots of mascara.

For jewelry, the hottie decided to opt for none. Instead, she kept it very simple, yet elegant, by wearing a bronze-colored watch.

The picture was captured outdoors against the backdrop of some trees and few buildings. The geotag showed Miami Beach as the location.

Alexa wrote a caption in Spanish and informed her fans that her skimpy bikini was from the UK-based fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Within three hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 51,000 likes and close to 700 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website, and anything she shares has a high tendency of going viral.

“Amazing! My heart can’t handle [this picture]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So sexy! It’s quite cold these days but your picture made me warm by giving summer vibes,” another one chimed in.

“You are so beautiful, Alexa — both inside and out!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised Alexa’s figure and remarked that she is very hot.

“Oh my God, yes! You are so hot, I am gonna melt.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “extremely stunning,” “gorgeous model” and “absolute perfection,” to let the hottie know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Alexa’s fellow models and influencers also liked the snap. These included Daisy Marquez, Natalia Barulich, Zuleyka Rivera and Amanda Diaz, among others.