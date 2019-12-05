Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sexy Mouse Costume

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her holiday-inspired Instagram post.

On Thursday, December 5, cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows Liz kneeling on the beige carpeted floor with a decorated Christmas tree and toy train set in the background. The cosplayer appeared to have dress up as a sexy, holiday-themed mouse. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging, fur trimmed red nightie. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on display. Fans were also able to get a full view of Liz’s sizable, black ink manga-inspired tattoo on her upper arm. She accessorized the sultry look with a mouse ear headband, black latex boots, silver hoop earrings, and a choker necklace.

For the photo, the bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. She enhanced her gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included smoked out eyeliner, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media star appeared to be making reference to a quote from the 1966 holiday animated movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The sizzling snap seems to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 23,000 likes. Many of Liz’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“The most beautiful woman in this world,” gushed a fan, adding a string of rose, heart-eye, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re so beautiful and incredibly sexy,” added a different commenter.

“Looking so cute and beautiful and amazing and adorable and gorgeous,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some commenters also expressed their admiration for the cosplayer’s tattoo.

“I know you have a great body and all, but every time I look at you, I just stare at that tattoo on your arm I love it,” wrote one follower.

As fans are aware, the model has a tendency to post racy content on social media. A majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles, much to the delight of her audience. Recently, Liz drove fans wild by uploading a video, in which she danced in a nude bra and black bike shorts to the song “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” by Will Smith. That post has been liked over 53,000 times since it was shared.