Bikini-Clad Simone Biles Makes Out With Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. In Steamy New Photo: ‘Adult Swim’

Simone Biles is making sure that the world knows that she is head over heels for her boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. in a hot new photo that was shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the gymnast on social media know, Biles is wildly popular and boasts a following of over 3.7 million. While most of her photos revolve around the sport of gymnastics, Biles sometimes likes to switch things up — which is exactly she has been doing this week.

In a new photo that was shared for fans, Biles gets hot and heavy in Belize. The 22-year-old could be seen caught in an embrace with Ervin in the middle of the beach. In the gorgeous shot, Ervin held Biles in his arms, grabbing her booty as he held her up in the air. The world-famous gymnast wore her long, curly locks slicked back in a high ponytail that fell all the way down her back. She appeared to be makeup-free in the photos, covering her face with a large pair of black sunglasses.

Her flawless figure was on full display for the camera while clad in a black and white striped bikini that showed glimpses of her taut tummy and toned booty. Ervin also showed off his amazing body, going shirtless with a pair of swim trunks. He wore his long, dark locks slicked back in a high bun while also covering his face with a pair of big, black sunglasses. Ervin’s tatted chest and toned arms took center stage in the hot new shot.

The post has only been live on the gymnast’s account for a short time but it’s garnered plenty of attention already, receiving over 272,000 likes and well over 800 comments. While some fans took to the photo to let Biles know that her body looked amazing, countless others raved over the cute couple. A few more just flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Y’all My Favorite Couple!” one follower raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Whew!!!! It’s realllll hot on that beach!!!” a second fan chimed in.

“Look at that body! You are the real deal Simone,” added a third.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biles showed off her gymnastic skills and her body while doing a crazy dive on vacation. In the short clip that was shared on her page, the stunner took a dive into the ocean while clad in a sexy little bikini. That post racked up over 1.8 million views.