La La Anthony Slays In A Red Gown With A Plunging Neckline That Hit Her Navel, Revealing Her Naked Cleavage

La La Anthony knows how to bring on the drama. From latex catsuits to barely-there bikinis to the latest in unforgettable daywear, this diva can claim her look like the consummate fashionista she has turned out to be. In her latest Instagram post, the Power star showed she can rock an evening dress even when she is wearing nothing on her feet.

La La updated her social media feed to herald Bella magazine’s gratitude issue, for which she was chosen for the cover. In the first of two shots, the beauty sat on a metal bird cafe throne while wearing a provocative pleather number in red with a severely plunging neckline that dipped all the way down to her navel. Needless to say, the celebrity’s cleavage was very much in evidence, thanks to the style of the dynamic dress.

The extravagant frock rocked a high slit that hit the middle of one of La La’s thighs as she slid her legs and her bare feet to one side, resting her bent arm on the side of the grand chair. Her long brunette locks fell to the front, one large section of tresses hitting between her enviable breasts.

In the second picture in the two-pack, La La appeared on the front cover of Bella with her name emblazoned in large letters. For that picture on the bound glossy publication, the actress wore a white gown embellished with sparkly silver beads and small white triangular bits. The sleeveless affair was accompanied by a white faux fur wrap she wore around her arms, considerably upping the glam factor.

For the cover shot, La La wore her long straight hair parted in the middle and draped down one front of her stunning body. For extra bling, she rocked drop earrings in modernistic shapes and shiny blue nail polish that shimmered as she stood at attention, facing the camera with a sensual glance and her pout slightly parted. Her makeup was on point, including arched and enhanced brows, black eyeliner and mascara, and frosty nude lips.

La La’s most recent social media post was popular with her 9.7 Instagram followers. She received more than 43,000 likes for the upload and 480 comments from her fans within less than half an hour of the post going live.

Many admirers were at a loss for words, offering the star, black hearts, fire, star-eye faces, and/or panting tongues emoji instead.

Others wrote about how they felt about La La’s update.

“Lady in Red!!” remarked one follower, who added a red rosebud to the comment.

“GRATITUDE is what I have every time I lay my eyes on you girl,” stated a second fan, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

“OMG you look amazing,” said a third social media user, following the statement with three fire emoji.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” stated a fourth La La Anthony admirer.