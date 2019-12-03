Ashley Alexiss Bares Stunning Hourglass Figure In Lace-up Blue Bikini: ‘Fully Adjustable’

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous lace-up blue bikini on Instagram, and her followers loved it.

The plus-size model wore a lace-up blue bikini top that showed off a hint of her ample cleavage and her hourglass figure in the picture she shared. The suit, which is from her Shop Alexiss brand, also tied at the shoulders, which the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model noted helps make it fully adjustable. The matching bikini bottoms featured ruching on the sides that rose over her hips and a multicolored inset in the middle where they dipped down lower on her stomach. Alexis’s long sparkly belly button ring shined in the lighting.

For the shoot, the blond bombshell kept her makeup light and natural, and her hair appeared partially wet. She posed with her eyes closed and a big smile while tilting her head down to one side. Alexiss held one hand in her tangled locks, and her big wedding set is visible. On the other hand, Alexiss wore a simple ring, and it completed her summery look.

In the caption, Alexiss shared with her followers that the bikini is still on sale because her brand extended its Cyber Monday sale one more day. The model’s fans on the popular social media platform appeared to appreciate her modeling the sexy suit with nearly 8,400 of them liking the post. Plus, dozens also left supportive comments praising Alexiss’s beautiful photo.

“You are hotter than hot,” gushed one pleased follower.

“Beautiful in that blue bikini,” wrote another who also included a heart eye emoji.

“I thought you wanted the 7-day to 10-day vacation package round trip? Single or for two? European train cabin tour hotel and Jetblue private charter back to the USA?” wondered a fan who’d seen an earlier post from the model that explained her Christmas wish list.

Several followers also asked for more pictures of the back of the bikini’s top and bottoms. Others also asked what size Alexiss wore in the top for reference, and it appeared as if they were interested in purchasing one for themselves.

“Ashley Alexiss, what size are you wearing in the top? I love this,” another fan inquired.

So far, the model hasn’t replied to answer the questions that some of her followers asked in the comments section. In her story, she showed off a couple of different bikinis from her brand and listed the code to get a 25 percent savings during the sale.