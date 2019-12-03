Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Troll Who Suggests She’s Having A Midlife Crisis In Bikini Photo

Kate Beckinsale took time out of her day to clap back at a troll who slammed her on a recent photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Beckinsale is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and lingerie as well. While most of her photos receive positive comments from her legion of fans, there are a few fans who have some not so nice things to say about her.

In a new photo that was shared for her army of fans, Beckinsale sizzled while clad clad in a mismatched bikini. Along with a leopard colored bandeau top, the stunner rocked a pair of tiny white bottoms that showed off her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs. In just one day of the photo going live, it’s earned Beckinsale over 200,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments, with most fans raving over her killer figure. But there was one comment from a troll in particular that caught her eye and made her angry.

“I feel like you are having a mid life crisis or something,” one follower commented on the photo, adding a crying-face emoji.

That didn’t sit well with the brunette beauty and she was quick to clap back at the social media user with a witty comment of her own.

“Oh! I think that’s because you’re an annoying a—hole,” she wrote back.

Following her comment back to the troll, many of the actress’ fans had her back, flooding her reply on the photo with praise, applauding the beauty for standing up for herself. So far, her comment on the photo has earned her over 700 likes and dozens of comments from fans.

“Yes Kate, tell them off queen,” one follower commented, adding a clapping hand emoji.

“He’s just jealous of your incredible legs,” another chimed in.

“Love it. People are haters, I wouldn’t even respond. Screw them,” a third fan wrote.

During her trip to Mexico, the stunner has been showing off her amazing figure in a number of bikinis and sharing the photos for fans. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the 46-year-old dropped jaws while clad in the same mismatched bikini, only that time she struck a pose in a different location. To go along with the post, she shared a funny caption.

“What makes us human? Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy,religion and science. And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will,within the hour, sit on a choc ice.”

It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up over 369,000 likes and over 6,000 comments.