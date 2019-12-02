Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Bares Her Booty In Sexy Bathroom Selfie

Instagram model Ana Cheri gave her fans something to get excited about Monday when she bared her booty in a sexy bathroom selfie.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her wearing a skimpy outfit as she posed in a bathroom. She wore a long-sleeved, beige top over a black workout bra that she paired with black, thong bikini panties.

The first photo showed the beauty from the front and captured her from mid-thigh up. With one hand, she teased her fans and lifted the bottom of her shirt, revealing just a bit of her bra. While the top didn’t show a lot of cleavage, it was tight enough to emphasize her ample chest. The number cut off just below the bra, showing off a good deal of her flat abs. Ana had a serious look on her face as she stood with one hip to the side — a pose that called attention to her round hip.

Ana’s booty was the main focus of the second picture. She was turned around and stood with her derrière extremely close to the mirror, giving her fans a nice shot of her cheeks in the thong. The tops of her thighs and the small of her back were also visible. Her hair fell over half her face as she gave the camera a smile.

The stunner wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, blush on her cheeks and a nude color on her full lips. She also painted a pink color on her nails.

Her fans were delighted to see her in such a close-up selfie.

“My favorite internet model. Just flawless,” one admirer said.

“One of the baddest woman [sic] alive. Damn…” a second fan wrote.

“Once again it’s going to be a great Monday morning now that I’ve seen such a beautiful photo of the girl of my dreams. So beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“Damn this is bootyful,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Ana is no stranger to showing off some skin. The former Playboy Playmate is comfortable in revealing outfits and seems to know exactly what her 12.5 million followers like to see. She likes to show off her figure in barely-there lingerie, but she has also been known to look amazing in some elegant dresses. She recently visited Paris, and while there, she showed off her enviable figure in a lovely evening gown.