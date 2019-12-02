Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In A Gray Bikini In New Beach Snap On Instagram

Aussie model Rosanna Arkle followed her pic-posting ritual on Instagram on Sunday and posted a very hot bikini snapshot, one which immediately sent temperatures through the roof.

In the snap, the 31-year-old blond bombshell was featured rocking a dark-gray bikini that looked amazing on her perfectly-tanned body.

To pose for the snap, the model lied down on her belly on a sandy beach and, in the process, she put her pert derriere and long, lean legs on full display. That’s not all; the revealing ensemble also allowed the stunner to show off her tattoo, inked just above her waist.

Staying true to her signature style, Rosanna decided to ramp up the glamour by opting for a full face of makeup, an application that included a nude shade of lipstick, defined eyebrows, bronze eyeshadow, and lots of mascara. She also added a tint of bronze blush and shimmering highlighter on her face to accentuate her cheekbones.

The hottie wore her tresses down and accessorized with gold hoop earrings to keep it stylish. She also opted for an assortment of rings.

To strike a pose for the picture, Rosanna folded one of her arms underneath her face to rest her chin on it, while she extended the other arm straight on the sand. She kept her eyes closed and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Sumilon Island Sandbar and Resort — a popular tourist destination located in Cebu, Philippines. The picture was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean as the model soaked up the sun and enjoyed the serenity of the location.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture amassed close to 50,000 likes while fans and followers awarded the snap with more than 660 comments. The traction shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts goes viral.

“Wow, what a body. You are killing me,” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“You are beauty beyond words,” another one stated.

Loading...

“Damn woman. How can you be so perfect? I am amazed!” a third fan remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised Rosanna’s beauty by calling her the most beautiful woman on Earth.

“You are an amazing goddess. No one in the world is more beautiful because you are a real masterpiece of a woman!”

Some of Rosanna’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Abby Dowse, Brooke Evers, and Jaylene Cook, among others.