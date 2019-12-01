Meredith Mickelson Looks Effortlessly Sexy In Black Lingerie On Instagram

American model Meredith Mickelson took to her Instagram page on Sunday and completely wowed her 1.8 million fans with a lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, the 20-year-old model was featured rocking sexy black lingerie through which she showed off plenty of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her toned legs.

She wore her shoulder-length, blonde tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a pink shade of lipstick that accentuated the model’s luscious lips, a tinge of pink blush to contour her cheeks, nude eyeshadow and lots of mascara to make her beautiful green eyes more prominent.

Meredith opted for small hoop earrings but decided not to wear anything in her neck so as not to take away the attention from her risqué ensemble.

To strike a pose for the picture, the stunner tilted her head to the left side, slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

The model, who rose to fame after being featured on the cover of Vogue magazine twice, wrote in the caption that she is back to her old ways because she is heartless. The model was probably referencing the lyrics of The Weeknd’s new single, “heartless.”

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in New York, however the model did not specify the exact location in her post.

Within five hours of going live, the sultry photograph accrued more than 25,000 likes and over 230 comments with fans and followers praising Meredith for her beautiful look and sexy body.

“You’re sooo hot, Meredith, love you so f*cking much! [You’re a] beautiful girl [heart emoji]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Hey, Meredith! Can we be best friends, please? You seem to be really cool!” another follower asked the model.

“I love you so, so much! Please come to Greece!” one of her Greek fans requested Meredith.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model for her beauty as well as her personality.

“Amazing snap. Your beauty is a reflection of your inside self.”

The remaining fans used different words and phrases like “goddess,” “incredible figure,” and “awesome pic” to let the model know how much they admire her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Meredith’s fellow models and celebrities. These included Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae, Chase Carter and Chantel Jeffries.