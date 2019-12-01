Nina Agdal Shares Hilarious Video In Lingerie & Reindeer Mask On Instagram

Nina Agdal shared a hilarious new Instagram video today, as she rocked lingerie and a reindeer mask. The model was seen sporting a red lacy bra and a black thong. The brown reindeer mask was large and plush, and she was seen busting out a variety of dance moves. The beginning of the clip showed her alternating raising her left and right hands, as she swayed her hips from side to side. From there, she sped up and spread her arms, pointed at the camera, and more.

Nina then did a quick spin with her arms in the air, which revealed her bare derriere. She continued to dance as she walked towards the camera slightly, before moving back and striking more poses. This time, she seemed to focus on moving her hips. The stunner then began twirling multiple times, before walking towards the camera again and ending the clip.

The backdrop added to her holiday cheer, thanks to the Christmas tree. It was lit with white lights, and a star could be seen on top. Most of her ornaments appeared to be silver, with a few red ones here and there. Plus, there was a tan tree skirt with white snowflakes on it. There were no presents under there, but after all, it’s only December 1. She stood next to a stairwell, which was decorated with a plant and clear glass lanterns.

Fans gushed about the model’s looks and dance in the comments section.

“Can i hire you for my Christmas party,” asked a fan.

“And just like that, I’m in the Christmas spirit,” wrote a follower.

“That is so f-ing awesome!!! That just made my day!!!lol,” exclaimed an admirer.

Loading...

“The best part is when u knocked the ornament off the tree you’re hilarious and very sexy too :),” said a fourth Instagram user.

The moment when Nina accidentally knocked off an ornament happened as she did her first twirl. However, it didn’t seem to faze her, as she continued to dance and spin for a while longer before ending the clip.

Previously, the bombshell shared another Instagram update where she rocked lingerie. This time, she opted for a lacy camisole, as she celebrated 1.7 million followers. She said she would hug everyone if she could. In addition, she said she would buy everyone pizza, but of course, it was just a joke. Nina also noted that she wasn’t feeling all that great, but she still managed to infuse her humor by sharing photos of herself with goofy expressions on her face.