‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing sports bra.

On Friday, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The close-up photos appear to have been taken in a hotel room. The fitness model stood in front of a large mirror, with a bed in the background and a television to her right.

Lauren, who is eight months pregnant, sizzled in a black sports bra, with mesh paneling, and matching leggings from her athleisure company, Fit Angel Collection. The sheer, high-cut sports bra left little to the imagination and put her incredible cleavage on full display. Lauren accessorized the sporty look with a delicate nameplate necklace.

The blonde bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a sleek side part, giving her additional glamour. Lauren’s makeup was expertly applied by Los Angeles-based artist Tania Maria. Her gorgeous features were enhanced with subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

Throughout the photoshoot, the fitness trainer changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, Lauren smiled sweetly, as she gazed into the camera. The final two photos show the model looking off into the distance.

In the caption, Lauren expressed gratitude to her dedicated followers. She also stated she hoped that her fans had an enjoyable Thanksgiving, surrounded by their loved ones. The soon-to-be mother, then, proceeded to advertise for Fit Angel Collection’s Black Friday sale, by providing a 40 percent off, site-wide coupon code.

Many of Lauren’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking good girl really good,” gushed one fan.

“Incredible gorgeous goddess,” added a different devotee.

“So incredibly beautiful,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

A few followers also took the time to wish her well during the holiday season.

Loading...

“Happy holidays Lauren! Hope it was a great day yesterday and that you’re feeling well,” wrote one commenter.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 7,000 likes.

Lauren has a tendency to post tantalizing photos on social media. Recently, a picture, taken prior to her pregnancy, of herself and another model, was uploaded on the Fit Angel Collection’s Instagram account. Both women flaunted their fit physique in figure-hugging workout gear. That post has been liked over 330 times since it was shared.