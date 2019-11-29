‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Poses In Black Bra & G-String In Latest Snap

Maitland Ward left very little to the imagination this week as she posed in nothing but some very skimpy lingerie for her latest Instagram update, which was shared to her account on Thursday night.

In the photo, Maitland stands in front of a blue background wearing only a see-through black lace bra and a tiny little g-string. The actress had her back to the camera and showcased her curvy booty, long, lean legs, toned arms, and tiny waist as she turned her head back to give a sultry stare into the camera.

Maitland’s tattoos were also visible in the photo, as she showed off a blue butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and another larger tattoo on her lower back.

The former Boy Meets World star had her shoulder-length red hair parted down the center and styled in soft waves that fell down he back. She also went full glam with her makeup look, rocking defined brows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and dark brown eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to accent her cheekbones, and a dark pink lipstick to finish off the style.

In the caption of the photo, Maitland promised her fans a brand new adult entertainment scene this weekend, and encouraged them to tune in for the “big premiere.”

Of course, Maitland’s over 969,000 followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, and showed their support for the snap by giving it more than 52,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted to the social media network.

“My god you are so incredibly beautiful Maitland I do hope we get to make something amazing together one day,” one of the actress’ Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Yes….that body and those eyes,” another fan gushed.

“Super beautiful and sexy girl,” a third social media user said of the model.

“What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving is this photo,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sheer black dress that gave fans a peek at her lingerie underneath.

In the photo, the actress held two large dogs on leashes, and announced a new project titled Mistress Maitland, that she was working on.

That post also proved to be popular for Maitland Ward, grabbing over 31,000 likes and nearly 300 comments to date.