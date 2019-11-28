Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Clay-Colored Lingerie In New Instagram Snapshot

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Thursday, November 28, and wowed her 152 million fans with a hot, lingerie snapshot.

In the pic, which she posted at around 4 p.m. eastern, Kim could be seen rocking a clay-colored underwire mesh bra that she paired with matching high-cut mesh briefs. The skimpy ensemble allowed the reality star to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her long, sexy legs and thighs which she put on full display to titillate her fans.

The picture was captured in natural light as Kim posed while sitting on an outdoor bed against the backdrop of some plants. She, however, did not specify the exact location in her post.

Kim pulled her hair into a sleek, low bun while she opted for a full face of makeup comprising some nude and bronze shades. To strike a pose for the snap, she turned her head to one side and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Kim informed her fans that she posted the picture to promote her shapewear line, Skims. She also announced a Black Friday discount on her website and urged fans to shop from her collection before the stock ends.

Within less than an hour of going live, the snap has racked up more than 571,000 likes and over 2,000 comments where fans and followers drooled over Kim’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular admirers, many of her fellow celebrities, models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to praise the Armenian-American beauty. Some of the names include Italia aka Toochi Kash, Laci Kay Somers and Valentina Fradegrada, among many others.

“Wow! You look so good in this pic, Kim,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Damn this is so hot. You represent my body goals!” another one chimed in.

“Wow, you are a class apart! No matter how many times I see your pictures, I can never get enough,” another one of Kim’s fans wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with Kim Kardashian, wrote that she is in love with everything associated with the star.

“I love you, Kim. You are beautiful. I also love all of your pics, TV shows, products and cosmetics.”

A fifth fan wrote Kim that is not only beautiful but she also serves as a big source of inspiration for her fans, while another one opined that the star’s husband Kanye West is the luckiest alive because he has married the most beautiful woman on Earth.