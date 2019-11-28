Australian Model Olivia Mathers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule, Leopard-Print Bikini

Olivia Mathers left her 560,000 Instagram followers drooling again this week when she shared another sizzling bikini snap that brought some serious heat to her page.

The photo was shared on Wednesday, and saw the Australian model sitting on top of a white towel in the grass, resting her head on her hand. She looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty bikini from White Fox Boutique, an ensemble that suited her perfectly.

In the caption of her post, the model informed her fans of the exciting news that the Australian-based company had already kicked off their Black Friday sale. Shoppers could enjoy 30 percent off of their entire purchase with the use of a personalized code from Olivia, which she also shared in the caption.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the 22-year-old beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in the skimpy two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia’s sexy bikini boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that was enough to turn heads. Her tiny, triangle-style top boasted thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline, the latter leaving more than an eyeful of cleavage on display.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even skimpier than her top. Thanks to its daringly high-cut style, the minuscule number covered only what was necessary. This left her long, toned legs, hips, and thighs almost completely bare as she basked in the sun. The piece also featured a thin waistband that tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Olivia kept her accessories simple, adding only a set of gold earrings for a bit of bling. She wore her hair down, and sported a simple makeup look that included a dusting of red blush and a thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to Olivia’s feed was an instant hit with her many fans. Within just 11 hours of having been posted to her feed, said share had earned nearly 21,000 likes. Dozens flocked to the comments section with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“What a beauty with an amazing body!” one person wrote.

Another user said that Olivia was as “beautiful as an angel.”

“You have the most beautiful glow in the universe in your eyes,” commented a third admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Olivia has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition on her page saw her lounging on a beautiful beach in Positano, Italy, in a mismatched, off-the-shoulder bikini. This look also proved popular with her fans, quickly earning over 22,000 likes.