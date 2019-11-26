Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight White Dress

Anna Nystrom’s most recent social media share has got to be one of her sexiest yet. The Swedish model has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure for fans, and she regularly delights them with a ton of NSFW ensembles that include tight-fitting yoga pants, tiny little bikinis, and even lingerie from time to time. In the most recent image that was posted on her popular page, the model stunned in an all-white ensemble.

In the image, the beauty tagged herself at home in Sweden. Nystrom stood front and center for the photo op, snapping a selfie into a big, gold mirror as she struck a pose in what appeared to be her home. The smokeshow popped her hip out in the shot, leaning her head to one side and giving a slight smile to the camera. The bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled while rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The beauty left little to be desired while clad in a skintight white dress that fell off her shoulder, showcasing her fit figure. Also on display were the stunner’s toned and tanned legs while she went casual and totally barefoot for the shot. In the caption of the image, the model told fans that she was promoting a dress from retailer Fashion Nova and called it her favorite dress.

The shot has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 72,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the shot to rave over her killer figure while countless others let her know that they would be purchasing the same dress. A few more flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Amazing woman of the world,” one follower raved, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“You look amazing and that body is nothing short of fire,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Very Beautiful I’d love to pull that dress off,” a third fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the fitness model flaunted her pert derriere in another NSFW ensemble, and this time she was clad in a skimpy thong bikini that also showcased her insanely toned body. Like her most current social media share, that posed racked up a ton of traffic for the model with over 300,000 likes and 4,000-plus comments.