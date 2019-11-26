Kate Beckinsale Looks Smoking Hot In Close-Up Shot Rocking Skimpy Black Top

Actress Kate Beckinsale tantalized her 3.6 million Instagram followers with a close-up shot of her dazzling beauty in which she rocked a skimpy black top and sultry makeup.

Though it’s not possible to tell from the angle whether Kate snapped the photo herself or had someone else take it, the shot was taken from a close perspective. Kate appeared to be reclining on a crisp white bed, and rocked a delicate, barely-there black top. The shot was cropped right near her cleavage, so her followers weren’t able to see the whole top, and weren’t able to tell whether it was actually a top or simply a bra. However, a hint of cleavage was visible, and lacy black straps stretched over her shoulders. The look exposed plenty of skin, and Kate’s followers were drooling.

Her brunette locks were down and loose, and she pushed them away from her face to allow her beauty to shine through. She had a soft pink shade on her slightly parted lips, and rocked a neutral smoky eye in shades of brown. The look was subtle yet seductive, and Kate looked smoking hot. She kept the accessories simple, adding delicate diamond earrings.

As many fans know, Kate loves to share silly, cheeky captions on her posts, even ones in which she looks like a total bombshell, and her latest was no different. Though the picture itself showcased her beauty, she completed the post with a caption that joked that her expression was a result of having sat on a jumbo croissant.

Kate’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sultry post, and it racked up over 117,300 likes within just three hours, including a like from actress Busy Philipps. Many of the British babe’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and referenced her caption in their comments.

“Stunning lady! Did you still eat the croissant though,” one follower commented.

“Ahhh the French delicacy… patisserie Derriere!” another follower joked.

Loading...

Another follower invited Kate on a date, and said “Kate so being the only Brit in LA eligible to buy you a drink, what night are we doing this?”

One fan called Kate the “most beautiful girl in the world.”

The British bombshell is never afraid to be a little goofy on Instagram, as her most recent video post shows. Just yesterday, she shared a short video clip in which she rocked yoga pants and a white sports bra, and busted out some choreographed Backstreet Boys moves alongside a friend.