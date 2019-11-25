‘Deal Or No Deal’ Model Madi Teeuws Wears A Mismatched Gray Bralette & Floral Undies

Deal or No Deal model Madi Teeuws just stunned her 422,000 Instagram followers with a double-picture update where she wore a plunging, lace bralette with a simple pair of floral undies.

The bralette was a medium gray, steel color and featured a plunging neckline that exposed a generous amount of her cleavage. The straps formed a halter cut in the back, and no underwire meant that the bralette style was made for comfort in mind.

Keeping herself cozy, Madi paired the bra with a white cardigan-type sweater. It had slipped off her shoulders to rest just above her elbows, but nevertheless appeared to be keeping Madi comfortable.

With her arms crossed around her taut midriff, the blond beauty completed the look with a pair of sheer, white panties with a light blue and brown floral pattern. It appeared to be a hipster cut, and the fabric hugged her curves in the most flattering of ways.

Madi kept the rest of her look as natural as possible, with just the slightest brush of mascara and a light pink gloss for makeup. Her blond locks were styled into a messy top knot, with a few escaped tendrils expertly framing her face.

The setting for the shots was a luxurious living room, with the blurred image of wainscoting and pretty patterned wallpaper in the background. In addition, a bouquet and some gold home accessories adorned a table.

Madi posed by sitting on the floor and leaning against the lightest of pink sofas, with her left arm propped on the sofa cushion. In the first of the two pictures, she stared into the camera as she bent one knee to show off a toned thigh.

In the second, she adjusted her cardigan so that it was properly covering her shoulders. She also seemed more relaxed, leaning deeper into the couch and offering the camera a big smile.

Madi was snuggled up because she was feeling a little under the weather. In her caption, she theorized she had come down with a cold. However, in her characteristically optimistic attitude, she reflected that a hoarse throat might help her listen more and be a better friend.

Within just a couple of hours, the post already received close to 20,000 likes and more than 260 comments.

Loading...

“Such a pleasure to look at. Wildly beautiful,” raved one fan, with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are so lovable,” added a second, with a blushing smiley face.

“Wish I was there to take care of you,” added a third, along with two red hearts.

“No words needed,” concluded a fourth.

The rumored love interest of NFL star Danny Amendola also recently dropped jaws when she posed in a cropped oversized sweater with no bra or camisole underneath, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.