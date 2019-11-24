Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves In Dark Pink Dress On Instagram

Blac Chyna flaunted her curves in a dark pink dress, and shared photos with her Instagram fans yesterday. The dress she wore featured an oval cut-out on her chest, along with long sleeves that turned into gloves. The top of the dress featured a turtleneck, and the entire ensemble hugged all of her curves. This meant that her chest and hips were accentuated.

The model also styled herself accordingly, with bright pink eyeshadow that matched her outfit. She also sported dark eyeliner on her upper and lower lids. Plus, her lips popped thanks to the glossy lipstick. She opted for a light nude tone, while her lip liner was dark brown. Blac also wore her hair down in a right side part, while her curls cascaded down the front of her left shoulder. Her locks were very long, and appeared to reach her derriere. She’s known for her many wigs, so this is likely just another one from her collection.

Blac was spotted posing indoors, as she stood in front of a white column. Behind her was a door, along with gray cabinets to her right. There was a bright light source in front of the stunner, as her skin glowed. She also cast a shadow on the door behind her. She stood with her right hand on her hips, as her sparkling manicure peeked through. She pursed her lips seductively for the shot, which she also parted slightly. Blac looked straight at the camera and oozed confidence.

And although she opted to go without a necklace, she sported sparkling diamond drop earrings. She alluded to the jewelry in the captions.

Fans gushed about the bombshell in the comments section.

“@blacchyna what color eye shadow or palette you have on?? I love it,” asked a follower.

“YES YOU CUTE HERE,” raved an admirer.

Loading...

“D*mn C you always come thru hard,” wrote a fan.

“Believe me I know they my best friends also……,” noted a fourth Instagram user, referring to the captions.

In addition, Blac shared another photo last month that showed her rocking another dress. Except this time, she opted for a see-through ensemble. It was black and made of shimmery fabric, which hugged her curves tightly. It had long sleeves and thin, black zebra-like animal print throughout. Her black bottoms showed through the dress, which also featured a large cut-out on the back. The model posed in front of a blank wall, and placed her left hand by her neck.