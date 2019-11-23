Otto Warmbier’s Mom Wants To Meet Kim Jong Un To ‘See Evil And Face It’

Cindy Warmbier, the mother of Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea in 2016 and died shortly after he was returned to the United States in 2017, recently spoke out against the East Asia country’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Speaking at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, Cindy revealed what she would like to say to the 35-year-old dictator, The Daily Wire reports.

“I’m hoping to visit the DMZ [Korean Demilitarized Zone] and say, ‘Hello, I’m Otto’s mom. I hate you. I hate you so much, but you can’t hurt me anymore … I want to look you in the eye and see evil and face it and know that as good people, we will win.'”

Cindy and her husband, Fred, are currently on a mission to shut down illicit North Korea business assets across the world. They are reportedly pushing for the closure of a hostel located in the North Korean Embassy in Berlin and plan to drive similar legal action against other hostels operated by the country in Europe. According to Cindy, such action could push North Korea to “have a dialogue” with the rest of the world.

“We cannot give up, we can’t give them a pass. We have to fight with all of our power.”

Per GQ, Otto was arrested in Pyongyang for allegedly stealing a North Korea souvenir propaganda poster — a story that has been questioned by many given the grainy camera footage of the purported theft. He was returned to the United States with brain damage, although there is still no definitive medical evidence explaining how his injury occurred.

While North Korea suggested the damage was the result of botulism and a reaction to a sleeping pill, a senior American official suggested that Warmbier was repeatedly beaten. President Donald Trump continued to push the narrative that the American college student was tortured.

President Trump on Otto Warmbier: "I really believe something very bad happened to him, and I don't think that the top leadership knew about it…(Kim Jong-Un) felt very badly about it…He tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word." pic.twitter.com/EWnw7BzVNe — Axios (@axios) February 28, 2019

According to emergency medicine doctor Michael Flueckiger, Otto was well cared for, and Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco echoed Flueckiger, claiming his body was in “excellent condition.” Writing for GQ, Doug Bock Clark highlighted that both sides of Otto’s brain were reportedly starved of oxygen simultaneously, which led him to speculate Warmbier committed suicide.

“The likelihood that his brain damage happened immediately after the sentencing, however, raises the possibility that he may have attempted suicide,” Clark wrote, noting that at least two Americans have attempted suicide while imprisoned in North Korea and pointing to the alleged psychological torture the country uses on its prisoners.