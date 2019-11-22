Australian Model Madi Edwards Rocks Green Bikini In The Pool: ‘Just Living My Best Life’

Madi Edwards dazzled her fans again this week with a new addition to her Instagram page that proved hard to be ignored.

The eye-popping snap went live on her feed on Thursday, November 20, and was an instant hit with her 698,000 followers. In the photo, the 24-year-old was captured “living [her] best life” and enjoying a luxurious pool day in Los Angeles, California, where she recently moved to from her native Australia.

The model stood at the edge of the long, rectangular-shaped pool, resting her hands on the pool deck and turning her had to stare off into the distance. The cloudless blue sky and sunshine made it seem like a perfect day for a swim, and Madi looked absolutely stunning as she took advantage of the gorgeous weather.

Madi’s look for the day included a skimpy, light green bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The number boasted a halter-style top with triangle-shaped cups. It also featured a deep, plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage – though the babe’s audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

A small glimpse of the social media sensation’s bikini bottoms were in sight in the snap, but fans could easily tell that they were just as risque as the top half of Madi’s look. The garment was of a daringly high-cut style, teasing a peek at her toned legs and hips. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her waist and appeared to feature a silver buckle in the middle, accentuating her hourglass silhouette and flat midsection.

Madi kept her look simple, adding only a dainty pair of dangling earrings for a bit of bling. Her blond tresses were dark and damp thanks to her dip in the water prior to the snap, and were slicked back behind her head. She was also makeup free in the photo, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

The new addition to the Aussie bombshell’s feed was met with immediate praise from her thousands of fans. The photo has accrued more than 20,000 likes within its first 15 hours of being on her page. Dozens have flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments on Madi’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful body,” one person wrote.

“Simply gorgeous,” said another.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the shot, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Madi frequently shows off her killer figure on social media, and always looks good doing it. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her rocking a yellow mini dress that clung to her famous curves in all of the right ways. Th ensemble also proved popular with her fans, earning nearly 12,000 likes since being shared.