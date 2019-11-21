Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Poses Seductively In Bed While Rocking Scandalous Black Lingerie

Ashley Alexiss left almost nothing to the imagination in her most recent social media share. As her loyal fans are well aware, Alexiss is one of the most popular plus-size models in the industry and pretty much everything that she shares on Instagram garners a ton of attention. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Alexiss sent temperatures soaring in a skimpy lingerie.

In the caption of the shot, Alexiss asked her fans to come up with a clever caption, letting them know that the most clever idea would get a follow-back from her. In the gorgeous black-and-white snapshot, Alexiss laid across silky sheets in a bed that was full of pillows, resting her head on one hand and looking over her shoulder. The bombshell wore her long, dyed locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model’s curvy figure was on full display while she rocked a pair of insanely sexy black lingerie. On the top, the model sported a lacy black bra and on the bottom, she left little to the imagination while clad in a pair of tight panties that showed off her curvy backside. Even though the post has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s already garnering a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the smoking hot new photo has earned the social media sensation over 32,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. While most fans commented on the shot with a clever caption, countless others dropped a line to let the model know that she looks absolutely stunning. A few others had no words for the sexy photo and commented using emoji instead.

“How long is he going to take to get in here my cheeks are getting cold and my face is starting to hurt from holding this smile,” one Instagram user suggested as the caption.

“You are so stunning, I want to marry you,” a second social media user raved.

“I can’t get over how cute them panties are,” another fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another sexy look, this time in a bikini. In the photo, the model once again left almost nothing to the imagination while clad in a cherry-patterned bikini that showed off all of her assets. Like her other social media share, that one earned Alexiss a ton of attention with over 21,000 likes.