Megan Thee Stallion Gets Real About Those Trey Songz Dating Rumors

Twitter went crazy after a sultry video of the two surfaced on the internet.

Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight about the Trey Songz dating rumors that set the internet ablaze this morning, tweeting that nothing has ever happened between the two.

As a video of the two cozying up to each other began circulating Twitter, fans shipped the “Big Ole Freak” rapper and “Mr. Steal Your Girl” singer intensely, and it’s not hard to see why: In the video, the two were filmed getting super close at a busy club when Trey Songz’ track, “Panty Droppa,” came on. The slow jam —”I wanna make love to you / This right here’s a panty-dropper / This is my panty-droppin’ love song,” Trey crooned on the chorus — certainly upped the ante as the two embraced and swayed to the beat, Megan Thee Stallion putting her hands on the side of Trey Songz’ face and chest. But as The Inquisitr has reported, the rapper is no stranger to seductively (and regularly) dancing up a storm.

At one point in the 35-second clip, the rapper slowly dropped it low as she stared intensely into the singer’s eyes. At different points in the video, the two appeared to be whispering in each other’s ears, holding each other close as they danced.

The video came at a time when fans have been speculating that Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Moneybagg Yo have called it quits after two months together.

Megan Thee Stallion put the Trey Songz rumors to rest on Wednesday, November 21 when she bluntly replied she never slept with the singer.

I ain’t hit so idk lol https://t.co/4DKsDJWE1n — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

“Why y’all want me to be a ‘hoe’ so bad?” she continued on Twitter. “Lol I’ve only dated ONE person y’all know about… all that other sh*t is RUMORS/LIES… I ain’t addressing sh*t else bye.”

This isn’t the first time the Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz rumors have spread. In March, the two overtly flirted on Twitter.

“Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture,” the singer tweeted.

“Somebody tell Trigga he can’t handle me…,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper replied, following it up with multiple crying-laughing emoji.

He also reacted with the crying-laughing emoji in his next response.

“lemme see sumn right quick…,” he said.

Just yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion denied even more romance rumors, shooting down the theory that she’s dating Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine …SIMPLE — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 20, 2019

Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej https://t.co/CWK9wakt0s — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 20, 2019

According to CNN, the rumors started when Thompson reportedly invited the rapper to a New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game (he plays for the Cavs). However, once she got wind of the story, she tweeted that the story was nothing but lies — even going so far as to emphasize that she doesn’t even know him.