Chelsea Houska Catches Fans Off Guard With Spicy Comment About Love Life With Cole DeBoer

Fans who feel that Chelsea Houska’s Teen Mom 2 storyline has become boring were in for a shock last night when the mom of three made a spicy comment about her love life with Cole DeBoer on camera. According to a report from OK! Magazine, Chelsea made the comment while the two were driving in the car, and it sounds like she may have caught her husband (and her fans) off guard!

While in the car, Cole was driving and was dressed in a blue button down shirt. His wife sat beside him in the passenger seat wearing a black shirt with a tan blazer. Over her signature red hair, Chelsea wore a black hat. While the two were talking, Chelsea made a sexual comment that seemed to catch her husband off guard.

“If we weren’t on camera, I’d give you a b****e on the way there,” Chelsea said before adding, “But we’re on camera.”

“We can turn them off…pretty fast!” Cole replied.

Even though the cameras were rolling, Chelsea didn’t stop with the spicy comments!

“Remember that time…in the car wash?” she asked her husband.

Cole had to remind his wife that the two were on camera, but Chelsea laughed it off and said, “Oh, honey.”

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea’s storyline has revolved mostly around her anxiety as well as her partnership with a local boutique. While some fans may have found her storyline boring, there is no doubt she caught some of her fans off guard with the comments she made to her husband. According to the report from OK! Magazine, fans were “freaking out” over the comments made by the mom of three.

One commenter called the couple “relationship goals” and cited the comment made in the car. Another commenter called Chelsea a “naughty girl.”

Chelsea didn’t reply to any fans on Twitter. Yet, before the show, she seemed excited tweeting out, “YASSSS! It’s tiiiiiime.”

While the conversation between the couple seemed shocking to fans, it isn’t uncommon for the two to gush over one another on social media. Back in September, the two went out on a date night, and Cole took to his Instagram stories to gush over his wife. He called his wife a “smoke show,” while Chelsea posted a photo with her husband on date night and called him a “hunk of meat.”

It is obvious that these two are very much in love and happy together.