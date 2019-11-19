‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Sizzles In Black Bikini Top In Snap From Bali

Hunter McGrady shared a throwback snapshot from her recent trip to Bali on Instagram, and her fans are loving it. Earlier this week, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a photo of herself in a bikini top from the recent trip she took to the island with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition to shoot her upcoming spread.

The photo shows McGrady — who has been called Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition‘s “curviest model,” according to Insider — in front of a wooden structure as she looks straight at the camera. The blond bombshell shot a fierce gaze at the lens, pursing her lips to add a sensual feel to the shot.

McGrady wore a black bikini top that featured a classic triangle cut. The thick straps tied behind her neck while the cups accentuated her cleavage and buxom physique. McGrady accessorized her look with a multilayer black necklace that perfectly captured the fierceness of the photo.

Her blond hair was swept over to one side dramatically and styled in curls that cascaded over her right shoulder. As she indicated in her caption, her hair was done by John Ruggiero. Meanwhile, her makeup consisted of a cat eye topped off with a golden brown eyeshadow and white accents. Her face was bronzed and she wore a light pink color on her lips, giving her the perfect beach look. As per her caption, the makeup was the work of Tracy Murphy.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the trip to Bali marks McGrady’s fourth year modeling for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

The post — which McGrady shared with her 575,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 23,100 likes within about a day of being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 240 comments to the photo.

Fans of the curvy model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

Loading...

“Your eyes are poppin! [two fire emoji] Also, can I borrow some of that tan please?!” one user raved, finishing off the comment with a hands raised emoji.

“Absolutely STUNNING!!” said another fan, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

Several other users asked McGrady about her confidence, discussing their own issues with body image.

“[L]isten girl, it’s an everyday struggle. We are only human! We never just wake up confident! We certainly can learn though and be better each day,” McGrady responded to one such user.