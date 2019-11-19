Gwen Stefani Flashes Her Bra And Rocks Bangs On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani wore an eye-catching mini dress on Monday night's episode of 'The Voice.'

Gwen Stefani rocked a wild ensemble for Monday night’s Season 17 Live Playoffs on The Voice. A flash of underwear helped make her short dress one of her raciest looks yet, and she also made a major change to her hair by covering up her forehead with some thick platinum fringe bangs.

Gwen shared a photo of her flashy outfit on her Instagram page. To watch the top 13 Voice contestants perform, the No Doubt frontwoman rocked a mini dress that had a lot going on. The top of the garment was partially constructed out of a fine black mesh. The sheer material made it possible to see Gwen’s lacy black bra. However, only the sides of her sexy lingerie were visible, thanks to the long white bib she was rocking. The collared, V-shaped shirtfront featured rows of black buttons and ribbon lacing, as well as black trim.

Gwen’s mini dress had short, puffy sleeves, and two bright purple bows adorned the shoulders. The bottom half of the singer’s ensemble was wildly different from the top. It featured an orange and black tiger print, with stripes that were covered in sparkly sequins. Gwen completed her outfit with black fishnet tights and a pair of white knee-high boots, which aren’t visible in her Instagram photo.

Gwen Stefani’s hair looked dramatically different. She sported a shoulder-length blond bob with thick textured bangs. The fringe was so long that it reached her eyelids.

Gwen skipped her beloved red lip for a shiny, neutral gloss in a nude hue. However, she went full-on glam with her eyes, sporting dark shadow and thick lashes.

Over the course of two hours, Gwen Stefani’s eclectic ensemble earned her over 52,000 likes from her adoring Instagram followers. One of the 50-year-old star’s fans mistook her for a much younger star.

“Thought you were Taylor Swift for a second,” the commenter remarked.

However, most of Gwen’s fans responded to her photo with positive reviews of her look. A few of them mentioned the Fashion Icon Award that she took home at the People’s Choice Awards.

“Wow you look amazing,” wrote one fan

“Fashion icon indeed,” another remarked.

“You’re beautiful Gwen! Being in love sure works for you!!” read another response to her post.

Blake Shelton might agree with that last comment about how being with him makes Gwen Stefani look good. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he recently joked that Gwen “looked like crap” before she began dating him.

Fans of Gwen Stefani’s unique taste in fashion can see more of her stylish looks when The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.