Dua Lipa Flaunts Toned Bod In Crop Top & Poses In A Green Glow

Dua Lipa shared a new Instagram update yesterday, and her outfit gave her a chance to show off her toned midriff. The singer was seen posing outdoors in an almost surreal environment, as everything was bathed in a bright green glow. Dua’s top was a long-sleeved tan crop top, which had a basic crew neckline. She paired this with dark and baggy bottoms. The singer also pulled her blond hair back in a high ponytail, which she secured with a black scrunchie. She left a couple strands of hair to frame her face.

The first photo of the set showed her standing with her left shoulder facing the camera. She held a green lollipop with her right hand, while sticking her left hand into her pockets. Dua sported heavy eye makeup, which included dark purple on her lower lids and upper lids. This was accented by light eyeshadow below her eyebrows. She smiled with her lips slightly parted.

The second photo showed Dua with the lollipop in her right hand, as she placed it by her mouth. This time, the candy appeared bright yellow. She smiled widely, while a thick black strap with white lettering could be seen over her right shoulder.

The “Don’t Stop Me Now” singer stood inside what appeared to be a park, with a checkered sidewalk. Behind her, there were spotlights on the ground that glowed green.

The geotag revealed that she was in Mumbai, which is the capital of Maharashtra.

Dedicated fans likely already knew that Dua was in India, as she’s been sharing the news on her feed. It’s been a busy time for her, as today, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival at the DY Patil Stadium. The show also included a performance by Katy Perry.

Loading...

Even with the busy schedule, it looks like the singer is taking the time to enjoy the local sights.

Plus, those who are hoping to catch Dua live will need to wait a bit longer. So far, she hasn’t announced any tour dates in the United States for the near future.

In related news, Dua recently showed off her toned abs during a London promo. She managed to do this with a bright pink sweater, which was cropped. The top was also fuzzy, with lettering on the front left. The singer completed the look with a pair of denim, which she secured with a black belt. She sported dark sunglasses, slicked her hair back, and held a green handbag.