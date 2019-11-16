Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Posts Cupped Bikini Throwback While Recovering From Surgery

Alexa Collins looks smoking hot in a pink bikini for her brand new Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Saturday morning.

Alexa rocked the hot pink bikini, which showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy. She also flaunted her rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the tiny two-piece.

The model wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and sported a full face of makeup for the snap. Alexa’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a bronzed glow, subtle pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

Alexa appeared to be standing in a bathroom for the shot, which had pink walls lined with colorful mirrors and large white sinks.

In the caption of the photo, the blond bombshell admits that the snap is not a recent one, revealing that she’s posting some throwback bikini shots while she’s at home in bed healing from surgery.

Earlier this week, Alexa revealed to her fans that she was going under the knife to have breast augmentation surgery, which her plastic surgeon posted a quick video of on Instagram.

Of course, the model’s over 630,000 Instagram followers appeared to love the photo all the same, clicking the like button over 4,400 times and leaving more than 70 comments in the span of just one hour after it was uploaded to the network.

“Sending all the best vibes!! Hope you heal quickly,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You are the prettiest. Get well, soon,” another fan stated.

“Beautiful and pretty flashy this color. I may not wear that but believe me. It looks great on you,” a third social media user said.

“U look sexy in that pink bikini,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa posted another stunning photo just hours before her hot pink bikini throwback. In the snap, the model looked gorgeous in a light green off-the-shoulder button-up crop top and some tight jeans.

The ensemble put all of the model’s enviable curves on full display, as she opted to wear her golden locks styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

That upload also proved to be a popular one for Alexa Collins, raking in over 13,000 likes and more than 175 comments to date.