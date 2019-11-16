‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Tara Lynn Goes Fully Nude In ‘Unretouched Mom Bod’ Photo

Curvy model Tara Lynn bared it all for the camera in her latest Instagram photo update. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model and mother-of-two — who became the magazine’s oldest rookie at age 36 — took off all of her clothes to pose for a nude mirror selfie. The sexy snap sent followers into a frenzy, thanks to Tara’s bountiful curves.

The Tacoma native held nothing back as she put her voluptuous figure on display in the full-body photo — proudly showing off her toned body to the delight of her adoring fans. Tara was candid about her self-image in the photo caption, noting that she couldn’t be prouder of her “mom bod” and saying that she’s in the best shape she’s ever been.

As Tara detailed in the caption, the snap was a throwback photo from her Sports Illustrated photoshoot earlier this year on Kangaroo Island in Australia. The attention-grabbing selfie showed the stunning model posing in the bathroom of her hotel room at 5 a.m. on her first day of shooting for SI Swimsuit 2019, which came out in print version on May 8.

“Friends this is my #unretouched* #mombod at 36 years and I’ve never felt as strong and gorgeous and proud of my journey and fitness and discipline as I did on this morning,” Tara wrote in her Instagram post.

Tara looked nothing short of breathtaking in the jaw-dropping selfie. Posing from the profile, she flaunted both her shapely chest and round backside. The ravishing plus-size model was in formidable shape, unabashedly showing off her strong thighs and muscular calves.

The highly NSFW photo also emphasized Tara’s toned midriff, showing that her muscle-building workout regimen in preparation for her Sports Illustrated debut more than paid off. To keep the snap from becoming too NSFW — and to make sure the nude photo remained tasteful and fitness-focused — Tara censored her chest with a small white “x” superimposed on the image.

The Washington-born beauty sported a fresh-faced look, and she didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. Her long, chestnut-brown tresses were swept to the side and fell down her back in an unruly fashion.

“Who needs bikinis or glam when you can take a stupid mirror selfie like this and know you’re the cleverest fn [sic] short chubby old mom model on the planet to look so damn good.”

The photo was a major hit with Tara’s Instagram followers, garnering a whopping 72,000 likes — nearly doubling some of her most recent popular posts. Additionally, more than 1,000 people took to the comments section to praise the model on her fierce physique.

“So much cake transformed into so much trained curves,” wrote one person.

Tara even took the time to reply to the adoring fan. “Excellent callback,” she wrote.

Plenty of followers left gushing messages under her sizzling photo.

“Yessssss to all of this. Such a goddess,” penned a second Instagram user.

“I wish my mombod [sic] looked this good,” quipped a third fan, followed by a loudly-crying-face emoji.

Tara opened up about her experience as a Sports Illustrated rookie and spoke about what it has meant for her career in an interview with USA Today, which was published on the day of the SI Swimsuit 2019 launch.

“My success has been at a time when models are ready to retire, and I don’t plan on retiring for quite a while now,” Tara told the media outlet.