Bill Maher Warns Of Civil War: ‘We Are Going To Have To Learn To Live With Each Other Or There Will Be Blood’

Comedian Bill Maher ended the latest episode of his HBO show, Real Time, with a warning that a civil war could break out unless Americans “learn to live with each other,” reports Mediaite.

“Never forget the single shining truth about democracy. It means sharing the country with a**holes you can’t stand,” Maher began his monologue, proceeding to explain that he used to mock conservatives for being “rubes,” but that he is now trying to change his behavior.

The host said that he has learned that “the anti-intellectualism on the right doesn’t primarily come from stupidity, it comes from hate.”

According to Maher, the American society is so deeply divided that a second civil war could break out unless things change.

The comedian explained that he believes Republicans see Democrats as an existential threat, just like Democrats believe President Donald Trump is an existential threat to the country. This polarization, according to Maher, could lead to a full-blown civil war.

“We all talk about Trump as an existential threat, but his side sees Democratic control of government the exact same way. And when both sides believe the other guy taking over means the end of the world, yes, you can have a civil war.”

“We are going to have to learn to live with each other or there will be blood,” he added.

Maher concluded his monologue by defending host and fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres, thought of as a liberal, was recently criticized for attending an NFL game with former President George W. Bush, a staunch conservative and Republican.

DeGeneres later defended her friendship with the former president, arguing — much like Maher argued on Friday — that she believes there is nothing wrong with being friends with someone who doesn’t share her beliefs, according to The Intercept, which noted that “the problem with George W. Bush is not his beliefs — it’s his war crimes.”

Describing the former president as a “monster,” the publication also noted that Bush lobbied Republican senators to support Trump Supreme Court pick Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, despite claiming to oppose the president’s agenda.

Maher has issued similar warnings in the past.

Earlier this month, the comedian warned that Trump will refuse to leave the White House regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election.

According to Maher, the president will claim — like he claimed in 2016, even though he won — that the process was “rigged,” and dispute the results of the election.

Prominent political figures, such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have issued similar warnings.

Similarly, in a recent interview, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested that civil war is a real possibility.