WWE Bombshell Lana Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Figure In New Instagram Photos

WWE vixen Lana hit the beach recently for some new photos and her Instagram fans loved the sexy look she showcased. The wrestling personality — whose real name is CJ Perry — took her puppy, Bundle of Joy, along with her for a bit of fun frolicking in the sand.

The set of photos were shared on Lana’s page on Friday morning and they quickly generated a lot of engagement from her 3.5 million followers. Each of the photos showed the WWE personality wearing a gorgeous bikini as she flaunted her insane bikini body.

The first photo showed Lana standing with one hip cocked and her other leg slightly bent with her toes pointing. She had her arms raised over her head as her long, blond hair cascaded down her back.

Lana’s chiseled abs were on full display, as were her long, lean legs. The patterned bikini bottoms sat high on her hips and provided a revealing glimpse of the wrestling personality’s pert derriere in one of the other shots.

The cut of this bikini top did not reveal any of Lana’s plentiful cleavage like many of her other ensembles tend to do. Despite that, the WWE star’s followers had plenty to love with this look.

Within just the first four hours after Lana had shared these gorgeous snapshots, more than 108,000 people had liked the post. More than 850 people added comments, with many of them calling out the vixen’s beauty.

“Ravishing as always,” noted one of Lana’s followers.

“Adore sublime princess,” wrote another fan who added a handful of fire emoji to the comment.

“@thelanawwe you’re truly an absolute stunner,” shared another of Lana’s supporters, who also added quite a few fire and otherwise positive emoji.

“So f*cking hot sexy seductive body,” added a fan of the WWE star.

This quartet of bikini photos was shared by Lana as she finds herself in the middle of an intense WWE storyline. Fans have watched as Lana and Bobby Lashley rile up the wrestling universe with an affair as her WWE superstar husband Rusev watches from the sidelines.

This is all just a storyline, but the trio of WWE stars are throwing their all into it and it’s generating a lot of buzz with fans. That buzz has not necessarily been positive, though, and critics will be curious to see how long this lasts and how far everybody pushes it.

In the meantime, Lana seems to be happy to flaunt what she’s got while hitting the beach solo with her puppy. Her on-screen WWE storyline may not be popular among viewers, but the bombshell’s bikini body is definitely a big hit.