Hilde Osland Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Outfit While Enjoying Summer In Australia

Australian beauty Hilde Osland took to Instagram Friday to flaunt her fabulous figure while wearing a skimpy sports bra and yoga pants paired with a baseball cap.

The blond bombshell’s pink workout bra featured a low-cut neck and a sexy cutout section between her breasts, and her high-rise charcoal grey yoga pants hugged every curve of her body. She completed the sporty look with a denim baseball cap. To add a bit of bling to the outift, she wore hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

Hilde was outside in what appeared to be a neighborhood on the side of a street for the update, which included five photos. She stood underneath a palm tree with a patch of blue sky above.

The model’s makeup looked flawless and included smokey eye shadow, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a pale pink color on her lips. She wore her hair in two braids that fell over the front of her shoulders. She also donned a white color on her nails.

Two snaps showed the model from behind, making her pert derrière the main focal point. But that wasn’t all there was to see — Hilde let her natural beauty shine through as she looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile for each of the photos.

Two more pictures showed Hilde from the side as she adjusted her cap. In one picture, she smiled as she arched her back slightly, flaunting her hourglass shape. In the other snap, she looked down. Both photos showcased Hilde’s slender waist and the round curve of her hip.

Another snap showed the model from the front, giving her followers a nice look at her ample chest and taut abs. She held her braids in each hand as she looked down.

In the post’s caption, Hilde said summer had arrived in Australia.

As Hilde’s fans are known to do, they gushed about how pretty she looked.

“Your an actual angel! My god!” one fan wrote.

“Lovely outfit and fantastic figure!” said a second follower.

“You may be the most physically beautiful woman in the world. I’m sure you are beautiful inside also,” commented a third admirer.

“I must say, you are a perfect 10,” wrote a fourth fan.

Hilde looks like a perfect 10 in just about everything she models on Instagram, from skimpy bikinis to tight jeans. She recently wowed her 1.8 million followers when she showed off her fit physique in a sheer, sparkly dress.