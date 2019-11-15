Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Bangs & Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Stunning Black Gown With Sheer Panels

Nicole Scherzinger took to her highly followed Instagram page earlier today to share a photo of herself clad in another insanely sexy outfit. The black-haired beauty is not shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure for fans on her popular page, regularly sharing sexy looks from magazine spreads as well as from her time on the hit show The Masked Singer. Earlier today, the former Pussycat Doll wowed fans in a gorgeous gown for a magazine shoot.

Scherzinger sizzled in not one but two sexy new images for a double-photo update. In the caption of the smoking-hot new post, Nicole told fans that she was posing for Grazia Magazine. In the first image in the series, the stunner struck a pose against a distressed white brick wall, looking straight at the camera. Nicole rocked some bangs in the snapshot while wearing her long, black locks down and at her back. She also wore a dazzling makeup application that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, blush, and matte lipstick.

The bombshell’s amazing figure was on full display in the shot, as she rocked a floor-length black gown that featured sheer panels all the way down, exposing plenty of skin. The stunning gown also featured splashes of gold and on top, Nicole wore a black and gold blazer that fell off one arm.

In the second photo in the series, the beauty appeared to be a little more clothed, this time in a light pink blouse and a pair of brown pants. Scherzinger wore a furry pink hat on her head and completed the look with a pair of purple pumps.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned Nicole a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 29,000 likes, in addition to 300-plus comments. Most followers took to the photo to let the singer know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her sexy outfit. A few more had no words for the photo, simply commenting with emoji instead.

“Can’t wait to have this magazine in my hands! You look absolutely gorgeous,” one fan raved, with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“A true queen / goddess. These clothes are amazing, by the way, everything looks good on you,” another social media user gushed.

“Hot girl, I love Nicole. That dress is absolute fire,” a third Instagram fan chimed in, attaching a few flame emoji to the end of the post.