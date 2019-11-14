Brunette Bombshell Constance Nunes Gears Up For Her Birthday In Form-Fitting Crimson Outfit

Constance Nunes looks like a glowing goddess for her latest Instagram photo on Thursday as she posed in a stunning crimson ensemble.

In the photo, Constance is smoking hot as she wears a skintight, dark red turtleneck that clung to her torso, showcasing her trim arms and ample bust. The model paired the top with some matching high-waisted pants that flaunted her tiny waist and curvy hips.

Constance had her long, dark hair parted in the center for the snap and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star gave a sultry stare into the camera as she leaned against a block of white marble with her head in her hand.

The model accessorized the gorgeous outfit — which proves to be perfect for fall — with gold bangle bracelets on both of her wrists and large gold hoop earrings.

Constance also opted for a glam makeup look, sporting dark, defined eyebrows, long, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks to go along with the contouring. She finished off the look with a dark red lipstick to match her outfit.

In the caption of the photo, the model reveals that her birthday is this week and asks fans what she should do in order to celebrate the milestone.

Meanwhile, Constance’s nearly 400,000 followers appeared to adore the snap and made short work of clicking the like button over 2,800 times while leaving nearly 70 comments within the first 30 minutes after the photo was uploaded online.

“Could do like everyone else go to Disneyland,” one of Constance’s Instagram followers suggested for her birthday plans in the comments section.

“Happy birthday! As for what you should do. It’s your birthday, so do what ever the hell you want,” another fan stated.

“Take your car out for a nice drive and take it all in how lucky we are!” a third comment suggested.

“Happy birthday in advance,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance dazzled fans just days before her crimson ensemble photo was posted when the model shared a photo of herself in a pair of tight jeans and a skimpy crop top as she attended a car show.

Constance Nunes added white sneakers to her casual look and told fans that she’s got an exciting new project in the works involving her Mustang.