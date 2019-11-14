Disney Channel Actor Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Assault

Zendaya's former co-star allegedly gave his girlfriend a concussion.

Former Disney Channel actor Chris Tavarez was allegedly arrested and booked for felony domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Tavarez, who was Zendaya‘s one-time co-star on K.C. Undercover, was arrested on Monday after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend purportedly turned violent over the weekend. E! News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the actor was charged with “corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with a prior.”

TMZ alleged that Tavarez and his girlfriend were at a home in Hollywood when the actor allegedly pushed her, which caused her to hit her head. Tavarez allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived, and though his girlfriend reportedly “had marks on her body,” she allegedly refused medical attention.

Family sources told the website that Tavarez’s girlfriend, who was not named, went to the hospital on Saturday, where her doctors reportedly told her she had a concussion. After Tavarez was arrested and book for the domestic assault days later, he was released from jail on $100,000 bail.

The actor, 27, previously co-starred as Darien, K.C.’s crush and on-again, off-again boyfriend on the television show. He was also featured in the 2010 Disney Channel Original Movie Avalon High, the 2006 film, Big Momma’s House 2, and the television shows Meet The Browns, Lethal Weapon, and Vh1’s Single Ladies.

According to the 6-foot actor’s IMDb profile, he was also heavily involved in football in high school and college, the profile stated. He was reportedly the captain of his high school’s football team and went on to play in college — he went to Duke University “on a full football scholarship” — before he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

Tavarez is far from the only former Disney Channel star to be arrested for a disturbing situation.

In January 2016, former That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown was allegedly arrested on domestic violence charges after he allegedly hit his girlfriend while arguing in a car. Brown, who portrayed Raven’s friend Eddie on the series, allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face while they were parked in a police station parking lot in Torrance, California.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Andi Mack star Stoney Westmoreland, who played the titular, tween character’s grandfather, was arrested in December 2018 for allegedly soliciting sex with a minor whom he reportedly thought was only 13 at the time. He was allegedly charged with six felonies and currently faces the possibility of life in prison. His trial date is set for December 9, 2019.