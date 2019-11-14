Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Underboob In A Topless Mirror Selfie On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski got flirty in a topless Instagram update today. She was seen wearing only a light blue skirt, as she posed with her back at a diagonal to the camera. The stunner looked over her right shoulder while playfully biting down on her right thumb. She gave a coy look with her lips slightly parted. Plus, she stood in front of a mirror, and her reflection was also seen on the right side of the frame.

Thanks to the reflection, it was possible to see that the model placed her left arm and hand on top of her exposed chest, as she censored herself. However, her underboob was still on full display.

Emily was seen standing in a room with white walls and dark flooring. A blue rug could be spotted behind her, along with a doorway.

The bombshell also wore her hair down in the shot, as she rocked an off-center part. Her locks fell down behind her back, as she brushed a piece over her left shoulder. Her makeup was hard to see, but it looked like she wore dark mascara and light-colored lipstick. She also rocked a French manicure. Her accessories included a gold watch and a thin bracelet.

Meanwhile, the skirt that she wore featured a simple, classic silhouette. It had a high waist with a single button on the back. The captions revealed more details of the skirt, as she’s busy selling out of sizes. It’s available as part of Emily’s brand, Inamorata Woman. Fans left their rave reviews in the comments section, not just of the model’s good looks, but of the clothing line.

“You are a dreammmm,” gushed a follower.

“Everything already sold out in xs this is the cutest work/play set ever,” noted an admirer, as others asked if Emily planned to restock.

“I can’t even begin to explain how obsessed I am with this suit line,” gushed a fan.

“That’s a skirt that clearly doesn’t need a top,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Emily shared another Instagram photo earlier this month where she went topless at the beach. She was seen lounging on a blue-and-white striped towel, as she arched her back slightly. She censored the photo by placing a leopard-print hat on her chest. The angle accentuated her tiny waist, while a sandy beach and the ocean was visible behind her. She seemed to have a deep tan too, as she sported black bottoms and pulled her hair back in a casual hairstyle.