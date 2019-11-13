Ashley Graham Flaunts Cleavage As She Plays Her Own Podcast For Her Baby Bump

Curvaceous bombshell Ashley Graham treated her 9.4 million Instagram followers to another baby bump update, this time showing herself playing a podcast for her growing boy.

In the snap, Ashley was sitting on a large tan sectional that seemed soft and comfortable to lounge on. A concrete pillar was visible towards one side of the shot, and the sectional was situated on a rug that had a pattern incorporating shades of blue, tan, and green.

Ashley kept her outfit casual, rocking a pair of black underwear and a simple black bra. The bra revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and she accessorized by adding several layered gold necklaces, which drew even more attention to her curves. She had bare feet and was sitting on the edge of the sectional with her legs crossed.

Ashley appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, and her brunette locks looked slightly damp and tousled in the shot. A huge smile graced her face as she seemed to radiate joy in the photo. She had a pair of earbuds pressed to her stomach and was playing something for her growing baby bump. Ashley revealed in the caption of the post that she was actually playing an episode of her own podcast, Pretty Big Deal. The episode in question featured Ashley talking to Gayle King, and Ashley tantalized her Instagram followers by referencing a particularly scandalous moment in the episode.

Ashley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the bump update, and the post received over 360,600 likes within just five hours. Her bare belly was on full display in the skimpy outfit and she had no qualms about showing it off for her followers.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, including a few people close to Ashley in real life.

Her trainer, Kira Stokes, kicked things off by telling Ashley she’d be chatting with her baby boy soon too.

“Ohhh watch out… I’m gonna start talking right to the belly/baby when cueing form/inspiring quality movement & stoked vibes. #stokedbaby,” the trainer said.

Another fan was captivated by Ashley’s beauty, and simply said “you are glowing beautiful lady.”

“You two are going to have the cutest baby boy ever,” another fan said, referencing Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin.

“Thank you for bringing back the podcast!” a fan added.

Ashley has documented her entire pregnancy journey on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she was twerking in a figure-hugging red dress at her baby shower.