UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Continues Birthday Celebration With A Nude Photoshoot

The model stunned in her birthday suit.

UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste continued her birthday celebration by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The pictures were taken by photographer Taylor King at the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, located in Santa Cruz, California. For the photoshoot, Arianny, who turned 34-years-old on November 12, stripped down to her birthday suit, only wearing bracelets. She posed on a balcony overlooking the lush forest.

In the first image, the stunner sat on a white crochet hammock. She gripped the netting and covered her chest with a cream-colored blanket. Her incredible curves, however, were still on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Arianny’s black ink tattoo of a diamond on her rib cage.

The following photo shows the model standing, facing away from the camera with the blanket wrapped around her waist. For the final picture, Arianny returned to the hammock, looking off into the distance.

In each of the photos, the brunette bombshell wore her highlighted hair in tousled waves. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her long nails, however, were perfectly manicured and painted black.

In the post’s caption, Arianny expressed gratitude for being able to celebrate another birthday. She also explained that she has been recently focusing on self-acceptance and inner peace. She noted that her mental and physical health has improved substantially. In addition, she thanked her family and friends for their continual support.

Many of Arianny’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with belated birthday wishes.

“Yes HBD gorgeous one. Totally sure you are every bit as beautiful inside as on the outside,” wrote a fan.

“Birthday babe in her birthday suit hope it was wonderful! Love my Scorpio’s [sic]!” added a different commenter.

“Happy late birthday beautiful. Make this year [your] best,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a heart-eye and heart emoji to the comment.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 2,000 likes.

Arianny appears to be in the mood for celebrating. On Monday, she uploaded a post in anticipation of her birthday.

“Today was a beautiful day and I’m just getting started,” read the caption.

In the sexy snap, the beauty flaunted her cleavage in a plunging, lace-up purple top, much to the delight of her audience. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since its upload.