Gwen Stefani Shares Blake Shelton’s Reaction To John Legend’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Cover

Gwen Stefani apologized to Blake Shelton for pranking him with John Legend's 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover.

Gwen Stefani reminded Blake Shelton that there’s a new Sexiest Man Alive on The Voice on Tuesday night. As reported by People, the No Doubt frontwoman used John Legend’s cover photo for People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue to prank Blake, but her boyfriend didn’t seem jealous of his fellow coach. Instead, Blake tried to take some credit for John’s new title.

In a video that Gwen Stefani shared on her Instagram stories, she approaches Blake Shelton backstage on the set of The Voice. He’s standing outside his trailer, where a large version of John Legend’s People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” cover has been hung.

“I’m sorry, Blake,” Gwen says of the prank.

The cover served as a reminder that Blake Shelton was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2017. However, he didn’t seem to mind sharing the honor with yet another coach on The Voice; Blake was the second star of the show to earn the title after his close pal Adam Levine graced the cover of People’s special annual issue in 2013. In Gwen Stefani’s video, Blake reacts to John Legend’s cover by bragging about he helped his coworker earn the title that he and Adam once held.

“No, this is one of my — what’s the word? Protégé? I took him under my wing,” Blake said.

Blake even took credit for John’s pose on the cover. He’s pictured tugging the front of his suit jacket as if he’s about to button it.

“I taught him how to pull his jacket over to cover his gut,” Blake quipped. “I do it all the time!”

John Legend actually backed Blake Shelton’s claims up in another video that Gwen shared on her Instagram stories. In that clip, Gwen spots John backstage and walks up to him while her brother, Todd, is filming. She circles John and points at him as he smiles for the camera.

“It’s the Sexiest Man Alive! The Sexiest Man Alive!” Gwen says.

“Oh my God. I learned it from Blake!” John responds.

Loading...

Blake also congratulated John on his People Magazine cover during Tuesday night’s live episode of The Voice. He noted that John already has an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award — as well as a Voice trophy. Blake tacked on the Sexiest Man Alive title to John’s list of achievements to create a new acronym for his awards: The VEGOTSMA. He even presented John with a pair of denim cutoff shorts with the letters emblazoned on the back in glitter.

Unfortunately for Gwen Stefani, she won’t get to hang out with two of the world’s sexiest men when The Voice returns next season. She’s being replaced by Nick Jonas, which will make the Jonas Brothers singer the only Season 18 coach who hasn’t been named the Sexiest Man Alive. However, appearing on the show might greatly increase his chances of earning the honor next year.