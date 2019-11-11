‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Fine Form In Tiny White Bikini

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil showed off her fine form on social media, wearing a tiny white bikini in a new photo posted to Instagram, where the redhead stunner made a surprising admission to her 276K followers,

Haley noted that she was “bad” at captions in a sequence of photos where the model was seen lounging against a palm tree.

Haley and the foliage looked to meld into one spectacular form in the pics, where the Sports Illustrated bikini babe wore a bathing suit that was solid in color, with a triangle top pulled to the sides to show off her cleavage.

The bottom of the suit was barely held together by a thin string, which appeared to be suspended on her hips. Small pieces of coordinating fabric-covered the front of her lower body and her backside.

Haley’s auburn hair is long and lush, tossed casually to one side in the photo sequence.

While Haley did not note in the caption if the stunning setting was part of photos currently being shot for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the locale where the images were taken is exquisite. Palm trees dot the landscape and the lush grassy area appears inviting as a stunning backdrop to a cloudless, clear sky.

Fans appreciated the photos and showed their love for the model in the accompanying comments.

“You don’t need a caption, this explains itself – a babe lying on a palm tree and look hot!” said one happy fan of the model.

“Did no one not notice the tree!!!” quipped another user.

“Somehow you make that palm tree look super comfortable,” joked another fan.

Finally, another user noted, “We love that you share with us. You don’t need to be a poet.”

Haley has been sharing lots of bathing suit photos to social media as of late.

Loading...

Less than one week ago, Haley posted a breathtaking pic to social media where she showed off her booty in a thong swimsuit garment. She subsequently posted an image of what she really looked like when she uploaded the smoking image and spoke about what she felt was the duality of being a model in the public eye.

In photo number one, Haley looked tan, expertly made up and hair long and lush. The image was taken against a stark white backdrop. In pic number two, Haley showed off a close-up photo of her face, showing her freckles, glasses and messy hair.

Fans love the way the model attempts to inject some reality into the modeling world and they show their appreciation by “liking” her photos thousands of times on Instagram.