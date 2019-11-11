Hannah Palmer Serves Sultry Looks In A Blue Bikini

Hannah Palmer kept things sizzling on her Instagram feed with a brand new video update. It was a montage of the blonde bombshell rocking a blue bikini as she helped to advertise Bang Energy drinks. The beginning of the clip showed the model posing in front of a colorful, graffitied wall. The bikini that she wore was arguably too small, as her chest was left mostly on display, although it was contained in the top. She wore her hair down in a side part, which she curled. Hannah was seen giving flirty looks, as she tugged on the front of the top.

She then was shown from the back, as she showed off her nearly-bare derriere. The frame showed her body from her hips up, and her hair seemed to be blowing in the wind. From there, the camera zoomed in to show fans a close-up view of her face. She rocked pink lipstick, silver eyeshadow, and mascara.

The video then zoomed out, revealing that Hannah was standing by a wall that was not much taller than her. The graffiti included large lettering and pops of bright colors like light blue and yellow.

From there, the Instagram sensation was spotted sitting down and leaning against the wall, plus she also crouched close to the ground. At one point, Hannah was also seen taking a big drink from a can. These clips were interspersed with Hannah giving even more sultry looks. She completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, but kept things simple and didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry.

Fans left their compliments for the blonde model in the comments section.

“You have this amazing ability to make my jaw drop and heart skip a beat!! Gorgeous and stunning!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“You’re an actual angel,” wrote an admirer.

Loading...

“Oh my god I LOVE YOU I want some one like you in my LIFE,” raved a fan.

“You posting videos is pretty much the highlight of my days you are incredible,” said a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not unusual for Hannah to show off her figure on Instagram. After all, just yesterday, she put on a lacy white bra and bunny ears to tantalize her fans. The photo showed the model posing indoors. The white bra featured light pink flowers, which matched the pink in her bunny ears. She pulled her hair back in a messy bun, leaving a strand of her bangs in the front. Hannah kept things simple with no visible accessories.