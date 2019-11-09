Sommer Ray Tugs At Her Black Bikini Bottoms In Sheer Windbreaker For Double Instagram Update

Sommer Ray sizzled in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in a double update to her Instagram account on Saturday. The curvy model left little to the imagination in the post, which likely got the pulses of her fans racing.

In the photos, Sommer is seen standing in front of a white background as she rocks a pair of black, high-cut bikini bottoms. In the first snap, the bombshell wrapped her fingers around the bikini and tugs it higher on her hip.

Sommer also wore a sheer black windbreaker that was cropped in order to showcased her flat tummy and rock-hard abs while allowing some skin to peek through underneath.

The second photo was much more revealing and featured Sommer standing with her back to the camera as she turned her head to look back. The social media sensation showcased her nearly-bare booty and curvy hips in the process.

Sommer had her long, brown hair pulled back into a bun behind her head. She left a few strands down to frame her face, and also sported a dramatic makeup look, which consisted of long lashes, thick brows, and a bold pink eye shadow. She added to the application with a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip.

Sommer accessorized the racy style with a chain around her neck, some large rings on her fingers, and hoop earrings. She also wore a bracelet on her wrist, which is visible under her see-through top.

Of course, Sommer’s over 23 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button a whopping 559,000 times and leaving over 3,500 comments in the first hour after it went live on the network.

“Hey Sommer ur looking beautiful on this fine day keep inspiring,” one of the model’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“You are absolutely flawless,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You’re so amazing!! I cannot wait for the box I ordered to arrive, so pumped! Much love, I’m your biggest fan,” a third comment read.

“Only you would be able to pull this off and look beautiful,” a fourth person said.

Just last week, Sommer showcased her curves again by posing in a Tarzan themed costume. The Inquisitr reports that the model stunned in the two-piece ensemble and a bombshell makeup look, which she captioned “Jane of the jungle.”

The photos sent Sommer Ray’s fans into a frenzy, and the post has already received over 1 million likes and over 7,000 comments.